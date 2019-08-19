Stocks

Pennar Industries bags multiple orders worth ₹538 cr

| Updated on August 19, 2019 Published on August 19, 2019

Pennar Industries on Monday announced that it has bagged multiple orders worth ₹538 crore in June and July across business verticals.

The railways vertical received orders worth ₹66 crore from Integrated Coach Factory, Rail Coach Factory, Universal Engineering, Konkan Railways, BEML and others, while the pre-engineered building division bagged ₹211-crore orders from Tata Steel, Wipro, Bharti Infra, Mylan Laboratories and others.

It also bagged ₹77- crore order for the tubes division, while the industrial components division got ₹37-crore order and the environmental and water treatment division ₹26 crore. Pennar Industries on Monday closed at ₹29.45, a gain of 12.62 per cent on the BSE.

Published on August 19, 2019
Pennar Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Motilal Oswal Mutual launches 4 index funds