Pennar Industries bags multiple orders worth ₹538 cr

Pennar Industries on Monday announced that it has bagged multiple orders worth ₹538 crore in June and July across business verticals.

The railways vertical received orders worth ₹66 crore from Integrated Coach Factory, Rail Coach Factory, Universal Engineering, Konkan Railways, BEML and others, while the pre-engineered building division bagged ₹211-crore orders from Tata Steel, Wipro, Bharti Infra, Mylan Laboratories and others.

It also bagged ₹77- crore order for the tubes division, while the industrial components division got ₹37-crore order and the environmental and water treatment division ₹26 crore. Pennar Industries on Monday closed at ₹29.45, a gain of 12.62 per cent on the BSE.