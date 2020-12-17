Stocks

Subscription to warrants: SEBI gives 1-month extension to IndusInd Bank promoters

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on December 17, 2020 Published on December 17, 2020

The promoters of IndusInd Bank have been given a one-month extension until February 4, 2021, by SEBI, for subscription to the warrants. Induslnd International Holdings Limited and Induslnd Limited, the promoters, have also underlined their unstinted support to the bank’s capital.

“In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted business operations of entities across the world. Among many measures to safeguard the economy, the RBI also extended moratorium. It’s in this background we requested to seek extension from SEBI for payment of balance amount of warrants, as acceded by them,” said IndusInd International Holding Ltd (IIHL) in a letter, which was filed by IndusInd Bank on the stock exchanges.

