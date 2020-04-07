Sudarshan Chemical approves conversion of stock options

The board of directors of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd on Monday approved the grant of 394,220 stock options convertible into 394,220 equity shares of ₹2 each, at a price of ₹349.35 a share.

The allotment has been made under Sudarshan Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 – ‘Performance Scheme’. These options need to be exercised within a maximum period of five years from the date of vesting of such options, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

The company had reported a profit of ₹27.45 crore and revenues of ₹387.80 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

Shares of Sudarshan Chemicals on Monday closed at ₹367.10, up 4.8 per cent, over the previous day’s close.