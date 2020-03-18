Stocks

Company news: Sugal & Damani Share Brokers approves business transfer agreement

| Updated on March 18, 2020 Published on March 18, 2020

The board of directors of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd has approved a draft business transfer agreement with Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd for sale/transfer of the trading clients and depository participant. The decision is subject to approval of the shareholders by a special resolution and other requisite statutory approvals, it said. Post the deal, Sugal & Damani will become the authorised person of Motilal Oswal. While the shares of Sugal & Damani jumped 4.87 per cent at ₹5.60 on the BSE, those of Motilal Oswal plunged 6.63 per cent at ₹561.15 on the BSE.

Published on March 18, 2020
