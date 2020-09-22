Stocks

Sun Pharma Advanced Research gains over 3% on pact with Tripoint Therapeutics

Internet Desk | Updated on September 22, 2020 Published on September 22, 2020

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company on Tuesday announced the grant of an exclusive licence to Tripoint Therapeutics LLC, USA to commercialise the Elepsia XR tablets.

Under terms of the license agreement, SPARC will be eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from 15% to 50% on net sales. Tripoint will be responsible for all US regulatory submissions and payment of annual PDUFA fees for Elepsia tablets.

The initial term of the agreement shall be five years and may be further extended as per mutual understanding between the parties.

The shares gained as much as 3.4 per cent to ₹174.65.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 22, 2020
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.