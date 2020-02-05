Stocks

Sun Pharma, IL&FS, Auro Pharma results

| Updated on February 05, 2020 Published on February 05, 2020

 

Over 100 companies will declare Q3 FY20 results on Thursday. Among these are Aarti Drugs, AB Fashion, Adani Power, Akzo Nobel, Aurobindo Pharma, Bata India, Dalmia Bharat, Eicher Motors, Glaxo Consumer, GACL, Gujarat Pipavav, HCC, Hero MotoCorp, ICRA, IDFC, IL&FS Engg, Indraprastha Gas, Lupin, Metropolis, MPhasiS, OnMobile, RITES, Sintex Industries, Solara Active, Sun Pharma, Trent, United Bank, United Breweries and UCO Bank.

Quarterly Results
