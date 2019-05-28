Sun Pharma, LV Bank, PNB, 3M India results

Stocks

Over 150 companies will declare March quarter/FY19 results on Tuesday. Among them are 20Microns, 3M India, Adani Transmission, Amtek Auto, Aurobindo Pharma, DCW, Deccan Cement, Deep Industries, EIH Associated, Gati, Gravita, Gujarat Alkalies, Hindustan Copper, Hubtown, Info Edge, ITI, Kolte-Patil, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Madhucon Projects, Manpasand, NMDC, Opto Circuits, Punjab National Bank, Reliance Naval, SpiceJet, Sun Pharma, Vascon Engineers and Zicom.

