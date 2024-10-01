Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Philogen S.p.A have entered into a global exclusive commercialization, license, and supply agreement for Fibromun, an innovative anti-cancer immunotherapy. The deal, announced on October 1, 2024, gives Sun Pharma worldwide rights to commercialize Fibromun, which is currently in registration trials for soft tissue sarcoma and glioblastoma treatment.

Under the agreement, Philogen will complete ongoing pivotal clinical trials, pursue marketing authorization, and manufacture commercial supplies. Sun Pharma will handle commercialization activities. The companies will share post-commercialization economics in a 45:55 ratio favoring Sun Pharma.

Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman and Managing Director of Sun Pharma, expressed optimism about Fibromun’s potential in addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Prof. Dr. Dario Neri, CEO and CSO of Philogen, highlighted promising therapeutic activity data for Fibromun in glioblastoma patients.

This partnership expands on the companies’ existing collaboration for Nidlegy, another specialty product, in select markets.