Company news: Sun Pharma announces Phase 2 results on psoriatic arthritis drug

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday announced interim results from a Phase 2 study of interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor, ILUMYA™, in patients with active psoriatic arthritis. It was presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2019) in Madrid, Spain.

The interim analysis revealed that over 71 per cent of patients treated with Ilumya experienced a 20 per cent improvement in joint and skin symptoms, meeting the primary endpoint of the study. “To help us determine the potential of ILUMYA™ across psoriatic disease, we are now exploring a possible Phase 3 trial for psoriatic arthritis with regulatory authorities,” it said in a statement to the exchanges. The stock climbed 0.58 per cent at ₹392.35 on the BSE.