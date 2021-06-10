Sundaram Alternate Assets plans to raise ₹1,000 cr via real estate fund

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Sundaram Alternate Assets plans to raise ₹1,000 crore through its third series of real estate fund – High Yield Secured Real Estate Fund III.
It is a five-year close-ended Category-II Alternative Investment Fund and is currently open for subscription. The fund targets to raise ₹750 crore with a green shoe option of ₹250 crore. Minimum investment in this fund is ₹1 crore.
It will invest in cash generating real estate assets and selectively acquire portfolios of distressed assets, secondary debt securities and NCDs from stressed financiers. The fund is sponsored by Sundaram Finance.
With a gross portfolio Internal Rate of Return of 19 per cent, the first series of High-Yield Secured Debt Fund-I has repaid 61 per cent of capital in less than 3 years since final closing. The fund has been distributing interest income quarterly to investors despite the challenging Covid environment.
Also read: Should you go for equity savings funds?
The second series of the fund was recently closed and is currently in the phase of active portfolio construction. It distributed income amounting to 10.3 per cent of drawn capital to its investors as interest coupons over the last one year.
It will invest predominantly in South India with opportunistic investments in Maharashtra and NCR.
Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Asset Management Company said supported by policy makers and driven by transparency and returns, the Indian real estate sector has attracted inflows from foreign institutional and private equity players.
“By 2025, the real estate sector is projected to represent 13 per cent of India’s GDP. The time is ripe for an entry into this space,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...