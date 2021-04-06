Stocks

Sundaram AMC gets CCI nod for Principal acquisition

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 06, 2021

The deal is for buying out Principal AMC for ₹338.53 crore

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd’s (SAMC) acquisition of Principal Asset Management, Principal Trustee Company and Principal Retirement Advisors. SAMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance, had in January this year announced acquisition of Principal Asset Management business in India for ₹338.53 crore.

Principal Asset Management had assets under management of ₹7,447 crore as of December 2020 with about 90 per cent of this in equity-oriented schemes. “Commission approves acquisition of Principal Asset Management, Principal Trustee Company and Principal Retirement Advisors by Sundaram Asset Management Company,” the CCI said in a tweet.

“This transaction will strengthen our presence in the marketplace with the addition of a range of schemes with a good long term performance track record across the large and mid-cap segments. This will complement our business which has traditionally been weighted towards the mid- and small-cap segment,” Sunil Subramaniam, MD, Sundaram MF, had then said.

This acquisition is being seen as a natural step in Sundaram’s aspiration to become a sizeable player in the asset management industry. Currently, Sundaram has over ₹40,000 crore in assets under management, the majority of which is in equity-oriented schemes.

Published on April 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.