Around 70 companies will declare their quarterly results for the period ended June 2019 on Tuesday. Among these are AB Fashion, Arvind, Asahi India, BASF, Bharat Gears, Central Bank, GSFC, Global Offshore, Indiabulls Housing, Indowind, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Energy, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Metropolis, Max Financial, Minda Ind, Nilkamal, NLC India, Pidilite, REC, Shriram EPC, Shemaroo, Thomas Cook, Titan Co, Sundaram Finance, Walchandnagar, Zensar Tech and Zodiac JRD.