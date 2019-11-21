Stocks

Sundaram Mutual launches Global Brand feeder fund

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

The plan is open for subscription now

Sundaram Mutual has launched a fund-of-fund that will feed into SGBF (Sundaram Global Brand Fund, formerly known as Sundaram Global Advantage Fund) and provide an opportunity for investors to participate in international equities and indirectly own some of the leading brands of the world.

The subscription for the fund has opened on Thursday. The current net asset value of Sundaram Global Brand Fund is ₹17.76 and it has $11-million AUM and holds 16 per cent in cash due to uncertainty over the current global trade war.

The SGBF, Singapore, was launched and managed since June 2015 by Sundaram Asset Management Pte Ltd Singapore, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Sundaram AMC, India.

The fund has a 30-stock portfolio and the current top 10 holdings are Apple, Amazon, McDonald’s, Walt Disney, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Microsoft, Alphabet Inc, IBM and Toyota Motor Corp.

Leading global brands

Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Mutual, said the SGBF will invest in leading global brands that are used every day by Indian consumers, companies characterised by strong financials and solid business models that have stood the test of time.

While products and services of these companies are availed by as Indian consumers, the fund provides an opportunity for investors to benefit from their growth, he added.

Sundaram Mutual manages $700 million of global assets.

