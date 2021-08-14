Sundaram Mutual to launch digital platform for distributors

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Sundaram Mutual will launch InvWise, an online platform for its distributors to execute investment transactions of investors.
To be launched on Sunday, it will provide end-to-end digital transaction experience to distributors and investors.
InvWise will facilitate Sundaram’s distribution partners to initiate transactions for their investors in a completely paperless and straight through process.
The platform covers the most popular transaction features such as lumpsum investments, SIPs, SWPs, STPs and redemptions. The platform will also enable partners to bring in new investors to the industry through a paperless eKYC route, it said.
Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Mutual said customer adoption of digital platforms has seen unprecedented growth and this will only increase over the years to come.
InvWise is one more step in the fund house’s digi-retail journey with aim to help them increase their productivity and reach customers remotely across geographies besides expanding their businesses, he said.
“We have got many more initiatives lined up for launch in the coming month which help make the investing journey smoother and faster for our partners and their investors,” he added.
