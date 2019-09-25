Supershakti Metaliks to turn ex-bonus

Stocks

Shares of Supershakti Metaliks will turn ex-bonus on Thursday. The iron & steel products company is rewarding its shareholders with one bonus share for every share held. Shareholders and investors wishing to receive the bonus shares need to buy the company’s stock by Wednesday. For FY18-19, Supershakti Metaliks had reported a profit of ₹17.58 crore on revenues of ₹506.69 crore. Currently, the public holds 27.77 per cent stake in the BSE-SME listed company.

