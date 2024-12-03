December 03, 2024 11:24

The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd got subscribed 25 per cent on the day two of share sale on Monday.

The initial share sale received bids for 34,00,068 shares against 1,34,32,533 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part fetched 45 per cent subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 13 per cent.

Integrated diagnostic chain Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd on Thursday said it has mobilised Rs 254 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 846-crore initial share sale will conclude on December 3. The shares are available in the price range of Rs 420-441 apiece.

PTI