Suratwwala jumps 8% on SME listing

Suratwwala Business Group gained 8 per cent on the BSE SME Platform on Thursday. Suratwwala Business, 325th company on the BSE-SME platform, closed at ₹16.22, after opening ₹15.45, as against the issue price of ₹15.The company came out with an initial public offering of 46 lakh shares of ₹10 each for cash at ₹15 a share, aggregating to ₹6.90 crore. The company has successfully completed its public issue on August 5. Suratwwala Business Group, a Maharashtra based company, is a real estate development company, developing commercial and residential projects in Pune. The company focusses on the development, sale, and maintenance business of properties. Suratwwala also provides the space on rent for banners, hoardings, and towers on buildings and unsold space for a particular time duration.