Stocks

Suratwwala jumps 8% on SME listing

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 13, 2020 Published on August 13, 2020

Suratwwala Business Group gained 8 per cent on the BSE SME Platform on Thursday. Suratwwala Business, 325th company on the BSE-SME platform, closed at ₹16.22, after opening ₹15.45, as against the issue price of ₹15.The company came out with an initial public offering of 46 lakh shares of ₹10 each for cash at ₹15 a share, aggregating to ₹6.90 crore. The company has successfully completed its public issue on August 5. Suratwwala Business Group, a Maharashtra based company, is a real estate development company, developing commercial and residential projects in Pune. The company focusses on the development, sale, and maintenance business of properties. Suratwwala also provides the space on rent for banners, hoardings, and towers on buildings and unsold space for a particular time duration.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 13, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.