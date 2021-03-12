Suryoday SFB IPO to open on March 17

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is set to launch its initial public offering on March 17 and looks to raise about Rs 580 crore. The issue will close on March 19.
“The IPO will help the bank comply with the regulatory guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India for the listing of small finance banks within three years of their net worth reaching ₹500 crore, and also help raise enough primary capital to further enhance our capital base,” said R Baskar Babu, Managing Director and CEO, Suryoday SFB on Friday.
“The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹303 to ₹305 per equity share,” the bank said in a statement, adding that it proposes to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting Tier – 1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements.
The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 81.5 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 1.09 crore equity shares.
The bank has undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 52.08 lakh equity shares.
The offer for sale includes up to 43.87 lakh shares by International Finance Corporation, up to 20.21 lakh shares by Gaja Capital Fund II, up to 18.89 lakh shares by DWM (International) Mauritius, up to 7.5 lakh shares by HDFC Holdings, up to 15 lakh shares by IDFC First Bank, up to 1 lakh shares by Americorp Ventures, up to 1.86 lakh shares by Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and up to 1.06 lakh shares by Gaja Capital India AIF Trust (represented by its trustee, Gaja Trustee Company).
The issue includes a reservation of up to five lakh shares (constituting up to 0.47 per cent of the post-Issue paid-up equity share capital), for subscription by eligible employees, who may be given a discount of up to 10 per cent of the issue price.
“Bids can be made for a minimum of 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 equity shares thereafter,” the statement said.
Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...