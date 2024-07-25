Suzlon Energy Share Price Live Updates Today July 25, 2024: Suzlon Energy stock has continued to surge after its Q1 results. Suzlon Group on Monday said its profit after tax (PAT) jumped 200 per cent to ₹302 crore in this June quarter as against ₹101 crore in the year-ago period.
ALL UPDATES
- July 25, 2024 10:21
Suzlon stock has hit a 52-week high today on the NSE at ₹63.75.
- July 25, 2024 10:20
Suzlon’s growth trajectory prompts ‘Buy’ recommendation from Anand Rathi
- July 25, 2024 10:19
Brokerage recommendations
Nuvama on Suzlon: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 64/Sh (Positive)
MS on Suzlon
OW, TP Rs 58.5
Strong beat
Deliveries of 274MW (we’d estimated 250MW)
WTG segment contribution margin stood at 22.4% (1QF24: 20.9%)
Balance sheet remains strong with net cash position of Rs12bn (4QF24: Rs11.5bn)
- July 25, 2024 10:16
Suzlon Group Q1 results
Suzlon Group on Monday said its profit after tax (PAT) went up almost three-fold to ₹302 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues.
It had clocked a PAT of ₹101 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
The company’s revenues also rose to ₹2,016 crore from ₹1,348 crore in the year-ago quarter.
“Our largest-ever order book of 3.8 GW gives us great visibility for the future,” Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said.
The company had a net cash position of ₹1,197 crore as of June 30, 2024.
Pune-based Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with 20.8 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.
The company delivered 274 MW of wind turbine equipment in the first quarter of FY25 against 135 MW in April-June 2024.
(PTI)
- July 25, 2024 10:09
Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid weak global cues and Budget impact
Follow bl’s stock market live updates here
- July 25, 2024 10:03
JM Financial maintains ‘buy’ call on Suzlon Energy
Suzlon Energy Ltd (Suzlon) reported 1QFY25 net revenue of INR 20.2bn, +50%/-8%/+10%/- 5% YoY/ QoQ/ JMFe/ Cons. EBITDA came in at INR 3.7bn, +86%/ +4%/+55% /+55% YoY/ QoQ/ JMFe/ Cons with improvement in margin to +18%/+15%/13% 1QFY25/ 1QFY24/ JMFe due to higher volume of equipment supplies and lesser execution. Adj. PAT came in at INR 3bn, +226%/+8%/+86%/+24% YoY/ QoQ/ JMFe/ Cons due to higher interest income. We believe that gradual building of momentum for higher execution, healthy order book, morehealthy bid pipeline, strengthening of balance sheet and the organization are driving the company for the next-level of growth (Wind blows again as the sun shines). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR 71 (based on a 35x FY26E EPS).
- July 25, 2024 09:58
Suzlon Energy stock in focus
Suzlon Energy stock is up 4.81% on the NSE, trading at ₹63.64 as at 9.42 am
