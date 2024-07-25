July 25, 2024 10:16

Suzlon Group on Monday said its profit after tax (PAT) went up almost three-fold to ₹302 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues.

It had clocked a PAT of ₹101 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The company’s revenues also rose to ₹2,016 crore from ₹1,348 crore in the year-ago quarter.

“Our largest-ever order book of 3.8 GW gives us great visibility for the future,” Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said.

The company had a net cash position of ₹1,197 crore as of June 30, 2024.

Pune-based Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with 20.8 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

The company delivered 274 MW of wind turbine equipment in the first quarter of FY25 against 135 MW in April-June 2024.

(PTI)