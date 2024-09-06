September 06, 2024 10:10

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group had monetised non-core assets worth Rs 440 crore. This move is part of Suzlon’s broader growth strategy of becoming asset-light and unlocking capital for growth to fund execution of its expanding order book with internal resources, a company statement said. Suzlon Group also announced disinvestment of its corporate headquarters One Earth. This sale and leaseback arrangement will not impact Suzlon’s operations, it said.