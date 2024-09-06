Suzlon Energy Share Price/ Suzlon Shares Today Live Updates for September 6, 2024: Suzlon Energy shares will remain in focus. Suzlon Group had monetised non-core assets worth ₹440 crore as part of its broader growth strategy of becoming asset-light and unlocking capital for growth to fund execution of its expanding order book with internal resources, a company statement said. Suzlon Group had announced disinvestment of its corporate headquarters One Earth. 

  • September 06, 2024 11:01

    Suzlon shares declined 1.03% to trade at ₹75.22 on the NSE as at 11 am.

  • September 06, 2024 10:44

    Suzlon Shares in Focus: Suzlon Energy stock declines 1.51%

    Shares of Suzlon Energy declined 1.51% on the NSE, trading at ₹74.85 as at 10.42 am.

  • September 06, 2024 10:12

    Stock market today: Markets trade lower on Friday

    Track bl's stock market live updates here

  • September 06, 2024 10:10

    Suzlon Energy Ltd in news

    Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group had monetised non-core assets worth Rs 440 crore. This move is part of Suzlon's broader growth strategy of becoming asset-light and unlocking capital for growth to fund execution of its expanding order book with internal resources, a company statement said. Suzlon Group also announced disinvestment of its corporate headquarters One Earth. This sale and leaseback arrangement will not impact Suzlon's operations, it said.

  • September 06, 2024 10:05

    Suzlon Energy stock outlook on Friday's early trade

    Suzlon Energy shares traded flat on the NSE at ₹75.63 as at 9.52 am.

