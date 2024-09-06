Suzlon Energy Share Price/ Suzlon Shares Today Live Updates for September 6, 2024: Suzlon Energy shares will remain in focus. Suzlon Group had monetised non-core assets worth ₹440 crore as part of its broader growth strategy of becoming asset-light and unlocking capital for growth to fund execution of its expanding order book with internal resources, a company statement said. Suzlon Group had announced disinvestment of its corporate headquarters One Earth.
