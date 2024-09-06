Suzlon Energy Share Price/ Suzlon Shares Updates for September 6, 2024: Suzlon Energy shares were in focus. Suzlon Group had monetised non-core assets worth ₹440 crore as part of its broader growth strategy of becoming asset-light and unlocking capital for growth to fund execution of its expanding order book with internal resources, a company statement said. Suzlon Group had announced disinvestment of its corporate headquarters One Earth.
Suzlon Energy stock in focus | Sale of corporate office; a value-accretive step: JM Financial
Considering Suzlon’s increasing order book and the project sites, the decision to sell its large corporate office space appears both strategic and working-capital friendly. With the shift away from owning such extensive office facilities and planned sub-leasing of the property is likely to help the company in mobilizing more working capital for enhanced execution. The transaction, valued within the current market range of INR 7,500 to INR 9,500 per square foot in Pune’s Hadapsar area, seems fairly priced with annual rent under the lease of c. INR 450-500 mn (JMFe). With the company paying annual rent that is about 12% of the sale consideration, compared to FY24 ROE of 28%, investing in its core business is value-accretive. Overall, we view this transaction positively, recognizing its potential to strengthen Suzlon’s financial position and operational performance amid favorable market conditions and effective asset-light strategy.
ALL UPDATES
- September 06, 2024 15:38
Suzlon Energy share price closing figures: Suzlon shares closed 1.38% lower on Friday
Suzlon Energy shares closed at ₹74.95 and at ₹74.98 on the NSE and BSE, respectively, down by 1.38% each.
- September 06, 2024 15:06
Suzlon Energy shares outlook as at 3 pm
Suzlon Energy shares declined 1.84% on the NSE, trading at ₹74.60 as at 3.04 pm.
On the BSE, the stock was down 1.55% at ₹74.82
- September 06, 2024 14:21
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty fall over 1%
BSE Sensex plunged 1019.17 pts or 1.24% to trade at 81,181.99 as at 2.19 pm, and Nifty 50 fell 295.20 pts or 1.17% to 24,849.90.
- September 06, 2024 14:14
Suzlon shares were up by 1.14% on the NSE, trading at ₹75.13 as at 2.12 pm.
- September 06, 2024 13:10
Stock market live updates today: Sensex plunged 1000 pts at around 1.05 pm
- September 06, 2024 13:02
Suzlon Energy shares declined 1.86% on the NSE, trading at ₹74.59 as at 1 pm.
- September 06, 2024 12:16
Suzlon Energy stock outlook as at 12 noon
Shares of Suzlon Energy stock declined 1.45% on the NSE to trade at ₹74.90 as at 12.12 pm.
On the BSE, the stock was down 1.49% to trade at ₹74.87.
- September 06, 2024 11:01
Suzlon shares declined 1.03% to trade at ₹75.22 on the NSE as at 11 am.
- September 06, 2024 10:44
Suzlon Shares in Focus: Suzlon Energy stock declines 1.51%
Shares of Suzlon Energy declined 1.51% on the NSE, trading at ₹74.85 as at 10.42 am.
- September 06, 2024 10:12
Stock market today: Markets trade lower on Friday
Track bl’s stock market live updates here
- September 06, 2024 10:10
Suzlon Energy Ltd in news
Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group had monetised non-core assets worth Rs 440 crore. This move is part of Suzlon’s broader growth strategy of becoming asset-light and unlocking capital for growth to fund execution of its expanding order book with internal resources, a company statement said. Suzlon Group also announced disinvestment of its corporate headquarters One Earth. This sale and leaseback arrangement will not impact Suzlon’s operations, it said.
- September 06, 2024 10:05
Suzlon Energy stock outlook on Friday’s early trade
Suzlon Energy shares traded flat on the NSE at ₹75.63 as at 9.52 am.
SHARE
- Copy link
- Email
- Facebook
- Telegram
- LinkedIn
- WhatsApp
- Reddit
Published on September 6, 2024
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.