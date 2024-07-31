Suzlon Energy Share Price Updates July 31, 2024: Suzlon shares traded higher by 2% on Wednesday. The company had recorded a 200% surge in its profit after tax (PAT) to ₹302 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues as against PAT of ₹101 crore in the year-ago period.
Suzlon recently received a warning letter from the NSE for non-compliance with disclosure rules.
- July 31, 2024 15:05
Suzlon shares were up 2.13% on the NSE to trade at ₹69.67 as at 3.04 pm.
- July 31, 2024 14:40
Suzlon Energy shares in focus
Suzlon Energy shares were up 2.27% to trade at ₹69.77 as at 2.38 pm.
- July 31, 2024 14:01
Suzlon shares rose 2.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹69.63 as at 2 pm.
- July 31, 2024 13:27
Suzlon shares were up 1.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹69.48 as at 1.25 pm.
- July 31, 2024 12:58
Suzlon Energy stock in focus
Shares of Suzlon Energy traded at ₹69.50 on the NSE, up 1.88% as at 12.55 pm.
On the BSE, the stock rose 1.77% to trade at ₹69.46.
- July 31, 2024 12:05
Suzlon shares traded at 69.42 on the NSE, up 1.76% as at 12.03 pm.
- July 31, 2024 11:26
Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE today include Suzlon
Torrent Power (16.22%), NCC (5.23%), GAIL(4.27%), TTK Prestige (3.94%), Persistent Systems (3.41%), Suzlon (2.45%), TVS Motor (2.09%), Sun TV (1.89%)
- July 31, 2024 11:15
Suzlon Energy share price update
Suzlon Energy stock climbed 2.23% on the NSE, trading at ₹69.74 as at 11.13 am. The stock has hit a new high at ₹70.89.
- July 31, 2024 10:36
- July 31, 2024 10:19
Suzlon Energy shares rose about 2%
Suzlon Energy stock rose 1.74% on the NSE to trade at ₹69.41 as at 10.05 am.
- July 31, 2024 10:19
NSE issued warning letter to Suzlon for disclosure lapses
The NSE has issued a warning letter to Suzlon Energy Ltd for non-compliance with disclosure rules.
In its letter to Suzlon, NSE observed that a disclosure of an analyst’s call of the company held on November 6, 2023, was submitted to the exchange on the same day.
The disclosure seems to be at shorter notice as required under the Sebi’s LODR (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) rule, the letter dated July 29 said.
The LODR rule requires a listed entity to inform the schedule of analysts or institutional investors to meet at least two working days in advance (excluding the date of intimation and date of meet).
“The aforesaid non-compliance on your part is viewed seriously. You are, hereby, warned and advised to be careful in future, exercise due caution and initiate corrective steps to avoid the recurrence of such lapses so as to ensure due compliance with the applicable provisions of SEBI LODR,” the NSE said.
It further said that any aberration in future on the part of the company would be viewed seriously, and appropriate action would be initiated.
(PTI)
- July 31, 2024 10:17
Suzlon Energy stock traded in the upper circuit on Tuesday’s trade.
