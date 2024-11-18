Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation and Indian technology services provider Tata Elxsi launched their joint offshore development centre in Pune, India, on November 18, 2024. The facility will focus on advanced automotive engineering and sustainable mobility solutions.

The shares of Tata Elxsi Limited were trading at ₹6,496.85 up by ₹122.30 or 1.92 per cent on the NSE today at 1.25 pm.

The centre will support Suzuki’s green mobility initiatives through innovations in lightweight design, safety engineering, and eco-friendly materials. It will also develop next-generation powertrains and software-defined vehicles for electric, hybrid, and alternative fuel vehicles.

Also read: LTTS partners with Colorado Smart Cities Alliance to drive urban innovation

Suzuki’s Chief Technology Officer, Katsuhiro Kato, emphasised the centre’s role in accelerating electronic and virtual development capabilities as the industry advances in connected, autonomous, shared, and electric technologies. He highlighted the partnership’s focus on energy minimisation and utilising Indian talent for global development efforts.

Tata Elxsi’s Managing Director and CEO, Manoj Raghavan, noted that the company’s design-led, digital-first approach aligns with Suzuki’s sustainability goals. Tata Elxsi, established in 1989, employs over 13,000 engineers and specialists globally, providing design and technology services to automotive, media, healthcare, and transportation sectors.

The partnership aims to improve time-to-market through advanced simulations and engineering solutions.