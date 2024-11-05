Suzuki Motor Corporation unveiled its first mass-production battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e VITARA, in Milan, Italy on November 4, 2024. The company plans to commence production at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in India by spring 2025, with sales targeted across Europe, India, and Japan by summer 2025.

The shares of Maruti Suzuki India Limited were trading at ₹11,219 up by ₹166.55 or 1.51 per cent on the NSE today at 10 am.

The e VITARA, which evolved from the concept model “eVX” showcased at India’s Auto Expo in January 2023 and the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW in October 2023, represents Suzuki’s first global strategic BEV model. The vehicle is built on a newly developed BEV-specific platform called “HEARTECT-e.”

The electric SUV features the “ALLGRIP-e” electric 4WD system, designed to deliver both off-road capability and enhanced performance. Following the design theme “High-Tech & Adventure,” the e VITARA combines modern BEV aesthetics with traditional SUV robustness, featuring large-diameter tires and a long wheelbase.

The interior design includes an integrated display with advanced equipment, complemented by tough-looking panels and a center console that aligns with the vehicle’s adventure-oriented positioning.