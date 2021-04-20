Stocks

Swaraj Engines to pay ₹69 dividend

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 20, 2021

The Board of directors of Swaraj Engines, while approving the annual accounts, on Tuesday, recommended a dividend of ₹50 per share for the financial year-ended March 2021. The board has also approved a normal dividend of ₹19 a share, taking the total dividend to 690 per cent or ₹69 a share for FY21. Currently, promoters hold 52.17 per cent stake in Swaraj Engines and the public holds 47.84 per cent. Among the public, 27.09 lakh small investors hold 22.33 per cent stake and nine high net worth individuals hold 6.67 per cent stake in the firm. The stock of Swaraj Engines closed 0.32 per cent lower at ₹1,360.15 on the BSE.

Published on April 20, 2021

