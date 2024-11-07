Swiggy IPO has been subscribed 25 per cent or 0.25 times so far on the second day. The IPO opened on Wednesday saw a muted response from investors with a 12 per cent subscription.

As at 1.33 pm on November 7, 2024, the retail portion was subscribed 0.76 times, employee portion was 1.04 times, and QIBs bid 0.15 times. NIIs subscription was lukewarm at 0.11 times.

Investors selling in the OFS included Accel India IV (Mauritius) Ltd, Apoletto Asia Ltd, Alpha Wave Ventures, LP, Coatue PE Asia XI LLC, DST EuroAsia V B.V, Elevation Capital V Ltd, Inspired Elite Investments Ltd, MIH India Food Holdings B.V, Norwest Venture Partners VII-A Mauritius and Tencent Cloud Europe BV.

Ahead of the IPO, the food delivery platform mobilised ₹5,085 crore from anchor investors by allotting 13.04 crore shares to 151 funds at ₹390.

The IPO targets ₹11,327.43 crore through a combination of fresh issue worth ₹4,499 crore and offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares worth ₹6,828.43 crore.

Up to 75 per cent of issue is reserved for qualified institutional bidders, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (HNIs) and 10 per cent for retail investors. The company has also reserved 750,000 shares for employees, which will get a discount of ₹25 from the issue price.

The IPO, priced at ₹371-390, will close on November 8 and the lot size is 38 shares.

New World Fund Inc, Government Pension Fund Global, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company, Fidelity Funds, BlackRock, Allianz Global Investors Fund and Schroder International, were the top anchor investors.

Domestic fund houses such as ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd were also allotted shares in the anchor round.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, Jefferies India, Avendus Capital, J.P. Morgan India, BoFA Securities India, and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers of the IPO.