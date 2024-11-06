November 06, 2024 09:37

As part of IPO process, food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy has collected ₹5,085 crore from anchor investors by allotting 13.04 crore shares to 151 funds at ₹390.

Among the investors who were allocated shares are New World Fund Inc, Government Pension Fund Global, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company, Fidelity Funds, BlackRock, Allianz Global Investors Fund and Schroder International, according to a circular uploaded on BSE’s website.

Additionally, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd too were allotted shares in the anchor round.