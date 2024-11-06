Swiggy IPO Subscription Day 1 Live Updates November 6, 2024: Swiggy’s initial public offeringopens to public today. The IPO targets ₹11,327.43 crore through a combination of fresh issue worth ₹4,499 crore and offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares worth ₹6,828.43 crore. The IPO, priced at ₹371-390, will close on November 8 and the lot size is 38 shares.
- November 06, 2024 09:37
Swiggy IPO Live: Swiggy secures ₹5,085 crore from anchor investors
As part of IPO process, food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy has collected ₹5,085 crore from anchor investors by allotting 13.04 crore shares to 151 funds at ₹390.
Among the investors who were allocated shares are New World Fund Inc, Government Pension Fund Global, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company, Fidelity Funds, BlackRock, Allianz Global Investors Fund and Schroder International, according to a circular uploaded on BSE’s website.
Additionally, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd too were allotted shares in the anchor round.
- November 06, 2024 09:31
Swiggy IPO Live: Swiggy IPO opens today at ₹371-390 price band
The much-awaited Swiggy’s initial public offering opens to public today. The IPO targets ₹11,327.43 crore through a combination of fresh issue worth ₹4,499 crore and offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares worth ₹6,828.43 crore.
The IPO, priced at ₹371-390, will close on November 8 and the lot size is 38 shares.
Up to 75 per cent of issue is reserved for qualified institutional bidders, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (HNIs) and 10 per cent for retail investors.
The company has also reserved 750,000 shares for employees, which will get a discount of ₹25 from the issue price.
Published on November 6, 2024
