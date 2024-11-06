Swiggy IPO opened for subscription today, November 6, 2024. The IPO targets ₹11,327.43 crore through a combination of fresh issue worth ₹4,499 crore and offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares worth ₹6,828.43 crore.

As at 3.45 pm on day 1, the IPO was subscribed 11 per cent or 0.11 times. Retail investors subscribed 0.51 times and employee portion subscribed 0.69 times. NIIs remained lukewarm at 0.05 times while QIBs’ bids were nil at the time of writing.

The IPO closes on November 8, 2024.

Ahead of the IPO process, Swiggy mobilised ₹5,085 crore from anchor investors by allotting 13.04 crore shares to 151 funds at ₹390.

