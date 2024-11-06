Swiggy IPO Subscription Day 1 Updates November 6, 2024: Swiggy’s initial public offeringopened to public today.The IPO has been subscribed 0.11 times so far. The IPO targets ₹11,327.43 crore through a combination of fresh issue worth ₹4,499 crore and offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares worth ₹6,828.43 crore. The IPO, priced at ₹371-390, will close on November 8 and the lot size is 38 shares.
Swiggy IPO subscribed 0.11 times/ 11% so far
Swiggy IPO opened for subscription today, November 6, 2024. The IPO targets ₹11,327.43 crore through a combination of fresh issue worth ₹4,499 crore and offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares worth ₹6,828.43 crore.
As at 3.45 pm on day 1, the IPO was subscribed 11 per cent or 0.11 times. Retail investors subscribed 0.51 times and employee portion subscribed 0.69 times. NIIs remained lukewarm at 0.05 times while QIBs’ bids were nil at the time of writing.
The IPO closes on November 8, 2024.
Ahead of the IPO process, Swiggy mobilised ₹5,085 crore from anchor investors by allotting 13.04 crore shares to 151 funds at ₹390.
ALL UPDATES
- November 06, 2024 15:48
Swiggy IPO subscription status: Subscribed 11%
Swiggy IPO has been subscribed 0.11 times as of 3.42 pm on November 6, 2024. NII portion has been subscribed 0.05 times, retail 0.51 times, and those reserved for employees 0.69 times. The issue closes on November 8, 2024.
- November 06, 2024 15:06
Swiggy IPO live: Subscribed 0.10 times as at 3 pm
As at 3 pm, the IPO has been subscribed 0.10 times/ 10 per cent.
Retail portion: 0.48 times
Employee portion: 0.65 times
NIIs: 0.05 times
QIB: NIL
- November 06, 2024 14:53
Swiggy IPO: Anand Rathi assigns ‘buy’ rating
“Swiggy is well positioned to tap huge opportunities in quick commerce. Therefore we believe that as it is fairly priced the issue may be considered for its long term growth as scales up its revenue and gradually improve its bottom line. Hence we give “SUBCRIBE for LONG TERM” rating to this IPO.”
- November 06, 2024 14:31
Swiggy IPO: How many restaurant partners, dark stores did food delivery platform add to network in Q1?
Swiggy, whose initial public offering opened or public bidding today, November 6, saw its average monthly transacting restaurant partners for food delivery rise to 223,671 in the quarter endied June 30, 2024, from 183,138 in the same quarter of the previous year.
For out-of-home consumption services, Swiggy recorded an average of 33,352 active monthly restaurants, a rise from 22,889 a year earlier.
- November 06, 2024 14:19
Swiggy IPO live: Subscribed 9% or 0.09 times
As at 2.12 pm, the IPO has been subscribed 0.09 times.
Retail portion: 0.44 times
Employee portion: 0.61 times
NIIs: 0.04 times
QIB: NIL
- November 06, 2024 14:00
Swiggy IPO opens for bidding today: key highlights and insights
- November 06, 2024 13:16
Swiggy’s rival Zomato stock surged 4.31% on the NSE to trade at ₹252.30 as at 1.14 pm.
- November 06, 2024 13:10
Swiggy IPO: How many food delivery partners does the platform employ?
Swiggy Ltd., a key player in India’s food and grocery delivery sector, says it relies on a large network of gig-based delivery partners.
As of June 30, 2024, Swiggy’s platform supported an average of 457,249 active delivery partners per month, up from 350,280 in the same period in 2023. The average delivery charge per order paid to partners increased to ₹58.27 from ₹55.98, while the average number of orders processed per partner fell to 463 from 515, indicating changes in partner activity or demand patterns. On a fiscal basis, the average monthly transacting delivery partners have increased from 243,496 in FY22 to 392,589 in FY24.
Swiggy has experienced occasional strikes in various locations, as delivery partners have raised concerns about pay structure, earnings, insurance, and working conditions. Although these strikes did not significantly disrupt operations, Swiggy acknowledges that future strikes, competition from other platforms, and potential legislative changes could impact its delivery network and ability to serve orders efficiently.
- November 06, 2024 12:41
Swiggy IPO Live: Subscribed 0.07 times as of 12.24 pm
As at 12.24 pm on day 1, the IPO was subscribed 7 per cent or 0.07 times. Retail investors subscribed 0.34 times and employee portion subscribed 0.49 times. NIIs remained lukewarm at 0.03 times while QIBs’ bid were nil at the time of writing.
- November 06, 2024 11:47
Swiggy IPO open for subscription
Swiggy IPO open for bids from Nov. 6-8
Price band set at 371-390 rupees
Grey market indicates modest 5% premium on listing - analyst
- November 06, 2024 11:34
Swiggy IPO subscription status live as at 11.30 am:
QIB - NIL
NII - 0.02 times
RIIs 0- 0.27 times
Employee Reserved - 0.40 times
Total: 0.06 times
- November 06, 2024 11:31
Swiggy IPO: Why investors should take a sharp look at Swiggy’s path to profitability, potential for operational leverage
What is the one key item of interest to prospective retail investors? The challenges on its path to profitability is key to its valuation. In the first quarter of FY25, Swiggy’s Gross Order Value (GOV) from its B2C (Business-to-Consumer) segment rose by 23% year over year, reaching ₹10,189 crore. This metric indicates the total monetary value of orders executed on the platform. Additionally, Swiggy’s B2C revenue saw a growth of 35%, amounting to ₹1,954 crore for the quarter.
- November 06, 2024 10:57
Swiggy IPO: India’s food delivery firm set to enter stock market
Swiggy, established in 2014, has evolved from a food delivery startup to a multi-service platform additionally offering grocery delivery, meal planning, and cloud kitchens. Swiggy’s IPO is anticipated to attract the attention of investors keen on India’s tech-driven consumer market.
Swiggy’s IPO opened today, November 6, for bidding by investors and is set to close on November 8. It comprises both a fresh issue and an offer for sale. Swiggy plans to raise ₹4,499 crore through fresh issue of equity shares, with the IPO listing on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The remaining ₹11,327 crore of the total offer will comprise offer for sale of existing shares. Swiggy’s corporate and individual selling shareholders include prominent venture capital players such as Accel India IV and Tencent Cloud Europe.
- November 06, 2024 10:48
IPO news: IPO filings surge in 2024, fuelled by domestic liquidity, stable macros
The number of filings for initial public offerings (IPOs) this year has touched a record, surpassing the previous high set three years ago.
Total filings until October stood at 132, higher than the 126 seen in the whole of 2021. The September quarter alone saw 75 filings.
- November 06, 2024 10:42
Swiggy IPO live: Fidelity, Norges among buyers of Swiggy shares in India IPO
Swiggy, the Indian food delivery giant, recently raised $605 million by selling shares to institutional investors, including well-known names like Fidelity and Norges Bank.
This funding move marks a significant step as Swiggy prepares for a $1.35 billion initial public offering (IPO), expected to be India’s second-largest IPO this year. The share sale reflects strong institutional interest in Swiggy’s stock, underscoring confidence in the company’s growth potential and market position.
In addition to Fidelity and Norges, domestic mutual funds have also shown keen interest in Swiggy’s offering, collectively purchasing shares worth $246 million, as noted in a stock exchange filing by Swiggy.
This local support from mutual funds further strengthens Swiggy’s financial backing as it moves toward its IPO, which has generated widespread anticipation in India’s financial markets.Reuters report
- November 06, 2024 10:40
Swiggy IPO Live: Swiggy IPO, should you invest?
Swiggy Limited has emerged as a key player in India’s burgeoning on-demand delivery landscape. Its user-friendly app connects millions with a diverse range of services, extending far beyond food delivery to encompass groceries and logistics. Focused on innovation and convenience, Swiggy has solidified its presence, particularly in urban centres across the nation.
This IPO will feature a total issue size of ₹11,327.43 crores, comprising a fresh issue of ₹4,499 crores and an offer for sale of ₹6,828.43 crores, inviting investors to partake in its growth story.
Inputs from PTI report
- November 06, 2024 10:36
Swiggy IPO Live: Brokerage Geojit assigns “subscribe” rating
“At the upper price band of ₹390, Swiggy is available at Mcap/sales of 7.8x (on FY24 financials), which appears to be fairly priced. We assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a long term investment basis, considering its strong brand recall, diversified offerings, integrated app, rapid scaling, consistent innovation, expansion of dark stores, and promising industry outlook.”
- November 06, 2024 10:18
Swiggy IPO subscription status live as at 10.12 am
QIB - NIL
NII - NIL
RIIs 0- 0.04 times
Employee Reserved - 0.02 times
Total: 0.01 times
- November 06, 2024 10:08
Swiggy IPO is now open for subscription
- November 06, 2024 10:00
Swiggy IPO live: Swiggy’s IPO may face lukewarm retail interest: Bloomberg
Indications from the grey market point to a muted listing-day gain for Swiggy. Combined with its rich valuation, this could make retail investors wary — similar to how they reacted to Hyundai Motor India’s recent debut. Still, foreign investors are likely to be big buyers, given their optimism about India’s long-term consumption growth, even if Swiggy’s shares don’t come cheap.
Bloomberg report
- November 06, 2024 09:57
Stock market live today: Sensex climbs 80,000 level
Track bl’s stock market live updates here
- November 06, 2024 09:53
Swiggy’s $1.3 Billion IPO May Face Lukewarm Retail Interest: Bloomberg
- November 06, 2024 09:51
Swiggy IPO Live: Check IPO details, minimum lot size, price band and others
Screenshot 2024-11-06 095124.png
- November 06, 2024 09:45
Swiggy IPO: Motilal Oswal recommends “Subscribe for Long Term” (Price Band: ₹ 371 - 390)
“Swiggy operates in a oligopoly market which is at a nascent stage, thus providing enough opportunities for players to create their niche. Swiggy’s innovation DNA is key to success and it could again be at the forefront through its new 10-minute food delivery offering. However, given that the company is still loss making at an aggregate level, and overall profitability may be some time away, we recommend only High Risk investors to ‘Subscribe for long term’. At the upper price band of ₹390, the issue is priced at 7.8x FY24 Market Cap to Sales and looks reasonably priced compared to Zomato which is trading at 17.5x.”
- November 06, 2024 09:44
Swiggy IPO Live: Swiggy to use IPO proceeds towards funding investments
Swiggy plans to utilise the IPO proceeds towards funding investment in the Material Subsidiary, Scootsy, investment in technology and cloud infrastructure, brand marketing and business promotion expenses for enhancing the brand awareness and visibility of its platform, across segments; and for funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
- November 06, 2024 09:42
Swiggy IPO live: Check IPO details
Up to 75 per cent of issue is reserved for qualified institutional bidders, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (HNIs) and 10 per cent for retail investors.
The company has also reserved 750,000 shares for employees, which will get a discount of ₹25 from the issue price.
Investors selling in the OFS included Accel India IV (Mauritius) Ltd, Apoletto Asia Ltd, Alpha Wave Ventures, LP, Coatue PE Asia XI LLC, DST EuroAsia V B.V, Elevation Capital V Ltd, Inspired Elite Investments Ltd, MIH India Food Holdings B.V, Norwest Venture Partners VII-A Mauritius and Tencent Cloud Europe BV.
- November 06, 2024 09:37
Swiggy IPO Live: Swiggy secures ₹5,085 crore from anchor investors
As part of IPO process, food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy has collected ₹5,085 crore from anchor investors by allotting 13.04 crore shares to 151 funds at ₹390.
Among the investors who were allocated shares are New World Fund Inc, Government Pension Fund Global, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company, Fidelity Funds, BlackRock, Allianz Global Investors Fund and Schroder International, according to a circular uploaded on BSE’s website.
Additionally, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd too were allotted shares in the anchor round.
- November 06, 2024 09:31
Swiggy IPO Live: Swiggy IPO opens today at ₹371-390 price band
The much-awaited Swiggy’s initial public offering opens to public today. The IPO targets ₹11,327.43 crore through a combination of fresh issue worth ₹4,499 crore and offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares worth ₹6,828.43 crore.
The IPO, priced at ₹371-390, will close on November 8 and the lot size is 38 shares.
Up to 75 per cent of issue is reserved for qualified institutional bidders, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (HNIs) and 10 per cent for retail investors.
The company has also reserved 750,000 shares for employees, which will get a discount of ₹25 from the issue price.
