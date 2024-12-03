Swiggy Q2 Results Today, Swiggy share price live updates: Swiggy shares surged on Tuesday, ahead of the company’s Q2 result announcement. This will be the company’s first earnings report since its listing on November 13, 2024.
- December 03, 2024 14:35
Swiggy shares today: Swiggy shares up 4%
Shares of Swiggy traded at ₹513 on the NSE, higher by 3.91% as at 2.31 pm.
- December 03, 2024 14:28
Swiggy shares: Swiggy’s 10-minute food delivery service
“The Exchange has sought clarification from Swiggy Limited with respect to recent news item captioned Swiggy expands 10-minute food delivery service Bolt to over 400 cities. The response from the Company is awaited”
- NSE disclosure
- December 03, 2024 14:18
Swiggy shares today: Swiggy expands 10-minute food delivery service to over 400 cities - PTI
On-demand convenience platform Swiggy Ltd on Monday said it has expanded its 10-minute food delivery offering, Bolt, to over 400 cities and towns across India.
Initially launched in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, Bolt is now active in cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Indore, Coimbatore, and Kochi as well, Swiggy said in a statement.
Swiggy has expanded the 10-minute food delivery service to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Roorkee, Guntur, Warangal, Patna, Jagtial, Solan, Nashik and Shillong among others, it added.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have witnessed the highest adoption for Bolt followed by Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab, it added.
Swiggy said it is actively partnering with restaurants to optimise order prioritisation for Bolt orders that have food items with minimum or no preparation time.
“To ensure safety of delivery partners, they are not informed of the distinction between Bolt and regular orders, and there is no incentive for fast delivery. The delivery radius for Bolt is limited to 2 km as of now which also increases familiarity and enables faster delivery,” the company asserted.
Additionally, the speed of delivery is optimised by prioritising delivery executives closest to Bolt outlets, it added.
Designed for speed, Bolt focuses on dishes that can be delivered without compromising on taste, freshness, or quality. It delivers food from more than 40,000 participating restaurants with a range of over 10 Lakh items to choose from, it added.
PTI
- December 03, 2024 14:16
Swiggy shares today: CCI unlikely to act against Quick Commerce players
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is unlikely to intervene on pending complaints against quick commerce platforms.
It sees the market as highly competitive and still evolving, therefore precluding immediate regulatory action, sources said.
The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) on Wednesday reiterated concerns about predatory pricing by quick commerce platforms such as Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy’s Instamart. There is already a pending complaint from AICPDF, which was forwarded by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to the CCI.
AICPDF has raised alarm over alleged predatory pricing practices threatening the survival of Kirana stores.
bl reported on November 27, 2024 | Read here
- December 03, 2024 13:57
Swiggy shares up 4.20% at around 2 pm
- December 03, 2024 13:36
Swiggy shares today: Shares up 3.96%
Shares of Swiggy traded at ₹513.25 on the NSE, higher by 3.96% as at 1.35 pm.
- December 03, 2024 13:35
Swiggy shares today: Shares jump 10%
Swiggy shares zoomed 9.7% to hit an intraday high at ₹541.95 from the previous close of ₹493.70 on the NSE.
