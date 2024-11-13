Swiggy Stocks Today, Swiggy IPO Listing Live November 13, 2024: Swiggy stock is all set for market debut today. The IPO was oversubscribed by 3.59 times. The ₹11,300-crore IPO comprised fresh capital raise of ₹4,499 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 17.51 shares worth ₹6,828 crore. Swiggy IPO price band was set at ₹371-390 per share.
Swiggy’s stock market debut: Will it deliver listing gains?
Shares of food delivery and grocery major Swiggy will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the IPO price as Rs 370, at the upper end of the price band ₹371-390.
The issue, which struggled on the first two days, sailed through with an oversubscription of 3.60 times, thanks to QIB investors. Given the faltering of large IPOs such as LIC and Hyundai India, marketmen expect only a muted listing from Swiggy.
The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 6.02 times—the highest, and the retail investor’s portion was subscribed 1.14 times. The employees’ book was subscribed 1.65 times. However, wealthy individual investors (NIIs) remain lukewarm to the issue as the portion reserved for them remained undersubscribed at 0.41 times.
KS Badri Narayanan of businessline writes
ALL UPDATES
- November 13, 2024 09:40
Swiggy Listing Live
Listing of Swiggy Limited on November 13, 2024
Symbol: SWIGGY
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544285
ISIN: INE00H001014
Face Value: Rs 1/-
Issued Price: Rs 390/- per shar
- November 13, 2024 09:37
Swiggy IPO/ listing live: Prosus gains $2 billion on Swiggy investment with IPO valuation: Bloomberg
Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s top backer Prosus NV said it has made more than $2 billion on its Swiggy investment as it continues to highlight the value of its portfolio outside of its stake in the Chinese tech giant.
Prosus and its controlling shareholder Naspers Ltd. have invested $1.3 billion building a 31% stake in Swiggy ahead of its stock market debut in India on Wednesday. The food delivery firm is targeting an initial public offering valuation of up to $11.3 billion.
Prosus will sell down shares in the IPO and retain 25% of Swiggy, similar to its stake in Tencent, Prosus’s Chief Investment Officer Ervin Tu said an interview. The share sale is expected to generate a return of more than $500 million for Prosus, he added.
“We expect to benefit from the upside of the business, and the tailwinds of the fast-growing Indian market in future,” Tu said, noting that Prosus has invested in several Indian companies that could list on public markets.
Bloomberg report
- November 13, 2024 09:32
Swiggy IPO listing live: Mehta Equities’ Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) comments on Swiggy
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said: “We believe the majority of the investor especially NII’s & retail stayed back on few reason like Negative cash flow business model followed by concern on high competition and ongoing negative market mood. Considering low subscription demand from NII’s & Retail investors followed by market sentiments, there is a very high possibility of flat to negative listing in the range of +or - 5-10% on its issue price.”
- November 13, 2024 09:30
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty open weak
Track bl’s stock market live updates here
- November 13, 2024 09:25
Swiggy’s IPO unlocks ₹9,000 crore in wealth for 5,000 employees
Food tech major Swiggy’s IPO is set to unlock wealth to the tune of ₹9000 crore in employee stock ownership plan (Esop) wealth for its current and former employees, making it one of the largest wealth creation exercises of its kind in India’s startup ecosystem.
Nearly 5,000 current and former employees are set to benefit, with around 500 Swiggy employees to enter the ‘crore-pati’ club when the firm makes its stock market debut, according to sources.
Till date, Swiggy has has distributed ₹500 crore in Esops. In July this year, the company had announced its plan to buy back stocks worth up to $65 million.
This kind of wealth creation by a new-age company is unmatched at this scale apart from Flipkart which hich has undertaken bigger scale of buyback or payouts in the past. In 2023, Flipkart had paid out a total of $700 million to 17,000 employees.
Overall, Flipkart had over five share buybacks worth $1.4-1.5 billion in total over the past years.
Swiggy’s founders and top management of Swiggy were allocated Esops worth nearly worth $271 million in its latest stock ownership plan.Read the full report here
- November 13, 2024 09:23
Swiggy needs to show investors the money: Bloomberg
Investors probably won’t give a standing ovation for the e-commerce major’s market debut as they did when rival Zomato went public in 2021. Still, Swiggy can learn from Zomato’s epic stock meltdown the following year and an equally dramatic comeback since then. The best way for Swiggy to close the valuation gap with Zomato is to set clear profitability timeline and stick to the milestone targets. Investors love a good story, but Swiggy should bear in mind that these days, they’re quick to hit the sell button if earnings don’t meet estimates.
Bloomberg input
- November 13, 2024 09:20
Swiggy IPO listing live: Swiggy shares will be available for trade from 10 am today
- November 13, 2024 09:19
Swiggy listing live: Swiggy shares to list on the NSE at ₹351
- November 13, 2024 09:16
Swiggy IPO: Swiggy listing ceremony live
- November 13, 2024 09:14
Swiggy IPO subscribed 3.59x led by QIBs, employees
Food delivery and grocery major Swiggy’s initial public offering has been oversubscribed by 3.59 times after a tepid response in the first two days.
The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 6.02 times — the highest, NII portion was booked 41 per cent and the retail investor’s portion was subscribed 1.14 times. The employees’ book was subscribed 1.65 times.
The ₹11,300-crore IPO comprises fresh capital raise of ₹4,499 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 17.51 shares worth ₹6,828 crore. Swiggy IPO price band has been set at ₹371-390 per share.
The food delivery giant has raised ₹5,085 crore from institutional investors, including Fidelity and Blackrock, with sizeable participation from domestic investors. Read more
Published on November 13, 2024
