Shares of food delivery and grocery major Swiggy will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the IPO price as Rs 370, at the upper end of the price band ₹371-390.

The issue, which struggled on the first two days, sailed through with an oversubscription of 3.60 times, thanks to QIB investors. Given the faltering of large IPOs such as LIC and Hyundai India, marketmen expect only a muted listing from Swiggy.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 6.02 times—the highest, and the retail investor’s portion was subscribed 1.14 times. The employees’ book was subscribed 1.65 times. However, wealthy individual investors (NIIs) remain lukewarm to the issue as the portion reserved for them remained undersubscribed at 0.41 times.

KS Badri Narayanan of businessline writes