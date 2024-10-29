Symphony Ltd reported a 61 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹56 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared to ₹35 crore in the same period last year. The company’s consolidated revenue grew 15 per cent to ₹315 crore.

The shares of Symphony Ltd were trading at ₹1,509.30, down by ₹122.15 or 7.49 per cent on the NSE today at 2.25 pm.

The Ahmedabad-based company achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA on both standalone and consolidated basis. The consolidated EBITDA margin improved significantly to 20.3 per cent, up 480 basis points from 15.5 per cent in the previous year.

The company announced a second interim dividend of ₹2 per share. Combined with the first interim dividend and a share buyback, Symphony’s total shareholder payout reached ₹110.2 crore in the six months ending September 2024, representing 77 per cent of consolidated profit.

Symphony has expanded its product range with 17 new air-cooler models and recently entered the water heater market in India. The company reported improved capital efficiency, with consolidated return on capital employed (ROCE) rising to 93 per cent from 37 per cent last year.