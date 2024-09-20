Synergy Green Industries Limited (SGIL) announced today that it has received trading approval for Rights Entitlements (REs) related to its upcoming rights issue. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Limited have granted permission for the REs to be traded on their platforms.

The shares of Synergy Green Industries Limited (SGIL) were trading at ₹437.15 up by ₹5.40 or 1.25 per cent on the NSE today at 10 am

Trading of SGIL’s Rights Entitlements will commence on September 23, 2024, in the Capital Market segment of NSE under the symbol SGIL-RE. The REs will have an ISIN of INE00QT20015 and a market lot of 1. BSE will also allow trading of the REs under the scrip code 750905 and scrip ID SGIL-RE.

The trading period for renunciation of Rights Entitlements is scheduled from September 23 to September 30, 2024. The actual rights issue is set to open on September 23 and close on October 4, 2024.

The REs will be tradable in dematerialized form only, with settlement occurring on a T+1 Rolling basis.