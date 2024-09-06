Synergy Green Industries Ltd announced today that it has finalised orders worth ₹163.74 crore from Vestas Wind Systems for the fiscal year 2025-26. The orders, split equally between domestic and export requirements, cover both 2 MW and 4 MW wind turbine parts.

The shares of Synergy Green Industries closed at ₹438, up by ₹34.80 or 8.63 per cent on the NSE today.

Vestas Wind Systems, a global leader in wind turbine manufacturing, has been a significant contributor to Synergy Green’s order book for nearly a decade, accounting for over one-third of their business.

Synergy Green, based in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, specialises in manufacturing large, critical castings for wind turbine components. The company has established itself as a reliable supplier to major global wind OEMs.

The company said the order projections are based on customer forecasts and business allocations. The company advised investors to consider this information before making investment decisions.