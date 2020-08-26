Syngene International (₹503.8): Buy

They brought the desert back to life
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
The stock of Syngene International breached the psychological hurdle of ₹500 on Tuesday. It advanced and registered fresh all-time high of ₹512.8 before closing at ₹503.8. The fresh breakout has strengthened the bulls and the stock is likely to appreciate from the current level. Notably, it has been witnessing a stellar rally since bottoming out by the end of March as it formed a low of ₹212.5. Since then, in about five months, the scrip has more than doubled as per Tuesday’s closing price.
Just when the daily relative strength index appeared to be weakening, the rally on Tuesday has led to the indicator, which is already in the bullish zone, to show a fresh uptick. The moving average convergence divergence indicator, which was flat, is attempting take an upward path. Also, the stock has been forming higher highs and higher lows in the daily chart. So, the stock will most likely go up further. Hence, traders looking for short-term opportunities can buy with stop-loss at ₹485 and look for a potential target of ₹530.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
₹1119 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 The stock looks upward biased and so initiate fresh long ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...