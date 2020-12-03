T Rowe hikes Paytm’s valuation by 35% to take enterprise value to $16 bn

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
US-based mutual fund T Rowe has raised Paytm’s valuation by about 35 per cent to $255 per share, taking the total enterprise value of the Indian digital financial services firm to $16 billion, according to a regulatory filing.
T Rowe Price Communications and Technology Fund has valued its investment in One97 Communications (operates under brand name Paytm) at $82,16,610 for 32,222 shares, according to a SEC filing of the company. This implies that the value of each Paytm share was $255 as on September 30, 2020.
The mutual fund company had earlier cut down the valuation of Paytm to $188 a share due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When contacted, Paytm spokesperson said, “We see strong traction in our business across digital payments, consumer internet, merchant services and financial services.”
T Rowe Price had invested at least $150 million in Paytm in December 2019.
The Paytm spokesperson added that every investor who has ever invested in Paytm has held on to the shares for at least 5 years and has always sold it at a profit.
Paytm’s financial year 2020 revenue has increased to Rs 3,629 crore, even as cash burn has reduced by over 60 per cent in the last 18 months.
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
I bought Nippon India Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)- dividend payout-- on January 13, 2015 at the NAV of ₹24.0624 and ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have turned the Singhu border into a makeshift and vibrant village. The ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...