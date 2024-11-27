Talbros Automotive Components Ltd (TACL) has secured multi-year orders worth approximately ₹475 crore from leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the company announced on Wednesday. The orders span domestic and export markets and are set to be executed over the next five years.

The shares of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd (TACL) were trading at ₹334.10, up by ₹35 or 11.70 per cent on the NSE at 12:28 pm.

The order portfolio includes ₹345 crore in sealing business orders, with ₹245 crore dedicated to heat shield products and ₹100 crore for gaskets. The company has particularly emphasized export expansion, securing ₹131 crore in export orders, primarily in Europe.

Additional orders include ₹35 crore for chassis components through its joint venture Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems, ₹23 crore in forging business orders (including ₹14 crore in exports), and ₹70 crore for hoses and automotive components in the domestic market from a major passenger vehicle OEM.

Notably, the order mix includes ₹75 crore specifically for the electric vehicle (EV) segment, signaling the company’s strategic positioning in emerging automotive technologies. The orders are expected to enhance TACL’s revenue visibility and profitability, reflecting its manufacturing capabilities across multiple automotive product lines.