Tanla Solutions shares hit 5% upper circuit on Blockchain platform launch

Tanla Solutions shares have hit 5 per cent upper ciruit on Monday after its CMD Uday Reddy told that its Blockchain Platform, Trubloq, went commercially live recently.

At the company's AGM, Uday Reddy said that its Blockchain Platform, Trubloq, went commercially live on September 1.

He also said that an enterprise grade platform, for which the company has been granted a patent, has passed the Alpha and Beta phases and is ready for launch in October. The company has taken a strategic decision to invest, build & position itself as a platforms company.

At 2.30 pm, the stock was quoted at Rs 274.05, up by Rs 13.05, or 5 per cent on the BSE today.