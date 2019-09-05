Stocks

Tanla Solutions board approves issue of preferential shares

| Updated on September 05, 2019 Published on September 05, 2019

The board of Tanla Solutions on Thursday approved the issue of 10.59 lakh shares each to Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, promoters of Gamooga Softtech Pvt Ltd, of ₹1 par value at a premium of ₹79 a share on preferential basis.

Shares of Tanla Solutions jumped 5 per cent at ₹57.85 on the BSE.

