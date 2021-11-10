Tarsons Products fixes IPO price band at ₹635-662 a share

Kolkata-based life-sciences company Tarsons Products Ltd has fixed a price band of ₹635-662 a share of the face value of ₹2 each for its initial public offering (IPO). The three-day IPO will open on November 15 and conclude on November 17.

The offer consists of a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹150 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 1.32 crore shares by promoters and investor selling shareholder.

The offer includes a reservation of up to 60,000 shares, for subscription by eligible employees, the company said.

Tarsons Products plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for repayment/prepayment of its borrowings, funding a part of the capital expenditure for the new manufacturing facility at Panchla, West Bengal and for general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and SBI Capital Markets are the Book Running Lead Managers to the offer.