Tarsons Products IPO subscribed 77.49 times

The initial public offering of life sciences company Tarsons Products Ltd was subscribed 77.49 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday. The ₹1,024-crore IPO received bids for 84.02 crore shares against 1.08 crore shares on offer, according to BSE data.

Attracts all investors

The category for retail Individual Investors was subscribed 10.56 times, non-institutional investors 184.58 times and qualified institutional buyers by 115.77 times.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to ₹150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.32 crore shares. Price range for the IPO is at ₹635-662 a share. Ahead of the issue, Tarsons Products on Friday raised ₹306 crore from anchor investors.