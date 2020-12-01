Stocks

Tata Capital sells Praj Ind shares

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd on Tuesday sold 11.6 lakh shares or 0.64 per cent stake in Praj Industries Ltd at an average price of ₹91.16 a share through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange. As on September 30, Tata Capital Financial Services held 7.24 per cent stake in the company. Shares of Praj Industries closed 7 per cent higher on Tuesday at ₹92.90 on the NSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.