Tata Chem, Tata Global: ex-date for demerger

Shares of Tata Chemicals and Tata Global Beverages will remain in focus, as they will turn ex-date on Wednesday for the proposed demerger. Tata Chemicals' consumer products segment will be demerged into Tata Global, which will be renamed as Tata Consumer Products. Tata Chemicals shareholders will receive 1.14 shares of Tata Global for each share held in the company. Investors wishing to receive Tata Global shares need to own Tata Chemicals shares by Tuesday.