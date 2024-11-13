Tata Chemicals Europe Limited (TCEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, announced today a £60 million (approximately ₹655 crore) capital investment to construct a pharmaceutical-grade sodium bicarbonate plant in Northwich, United Kingdom.

The new facility will have an annual production capacity of 180,000 tons, tripling TCEL’s current pharmaceutical-grade sodium bicarbonate production capacity in the UK.

The company also revealed plans to cease operations at its loss-making Lostock chemical plant by January 2025, subject to employee consultation requirements under local law. The Lostock unit currently contributes approximately Rs. 1,200 crore, representing about 8 per cent of Tata Chemicals’ turnover.

Construction of the new Northwich plant is scheduled to begin in 2025, with production expected to commence in 2027. The facility will employ a patented process using captured carbon dioxide from energy generation emissions as a key raw material.

The investment aims to meet growing demand from pharmaceutical manufacturers who use high-grade sodium bicarbonate in medicines and hemodialysis. The project will be financed through a combination of internal accruals and debt, according to the company’s filing with Indian stock exchanges.