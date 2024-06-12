Tata Communications has announced a five-year global host broadcasting services deal covering the World Athletics Series.

The collaboration will commence in 2025, including the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing in March, World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou in May, World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego in September, and World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Tata Communications will deliver customised live content to broadcasters across continents.

Dhaval Ponda, Global Head of Media & Entertainment Business, Tata Communications, said: “Tata Communications is ideally placed as a global connectivity provider to help World Athletics meet its ambition of bringing athletics and inspirational stories to fans around the world.”

Tata Communications stock rose 1.69 per cent to trade at ₹1,910.55 on the NSE as of 12.24 pm.

Also read: Tata Communications launches CloudLyte computing platform