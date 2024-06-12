Tata Communications has announced a five-year global host broadcasting services deal covering the World Athletics Series.
The collaboration will commence in 2025, including the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing in March, World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou in May, World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego in September, and World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
- Also read: Tata Communications and Cisco launch Webex Calling to enhance enterprises’ customer experience
Tata Communications will deliver customised live content to broadcasters across continents.
Dhaval Ponda, Global Head of Media & Entertainment Business, Tata Communications, said: “Tata Communications is ideally placed as a global connectivity provider to help World Athletics meet its ambition of bringing athletics and inspirational stories to fans around the world.”
Tata Communications stock rose 1.69 per cent to trade at ₹1,910.55 on the NSE as of 12.24 pm.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.