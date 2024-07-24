Tata Consumer Products Share Price Today Live Updates for July 24, 2024: Tata Consumer Products stock declined about 3% in early trade on Wednesday. The company’s board has approved a rights issue for an amount not exceeding ₹3,000 crore by issuing 3,66,47,492 shares at ₹818 a share. The issue will open on August 5 and end on August 19 while the record date is July 27.

  • July 24, 2024 12:58

  • July 24, 2024 12:34

    Airbus, TASL formalise contract for H125 helicopter Final Assembly Line

    Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), India’s leading private sector player for aerospace and defence solutions, and Airbus Helicopters have formalised the contract to establish the H125 Final Assembly Line (FAL) in India. 

  • July 24, 2024 12:07

  • July 24, 2024 11:54

  • July 24, 2024 11:38

    Tata Group stock: Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) in focus

    Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) recorded its net loss for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹323.40 crore as against ₹301.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

    Despite the loss, stock trades positive by 1.52% on the NSE at ₹101.35

  • July 24, 2024 10:53

  • July 24, 2024 10:52

    Market outlook: FMCG, IT, durables favoured; industrials, financials negative, says Emkay Global

    The preferred sectors are FMCG, IT, and Durables, while Industrials and Financials are viewed negatively.

  • July 24, 2024 10:48

  • July 24, 2024 10:29

    Sensex, Nifty trade rangebound

  • July 24, 2024 10:27

    Tata Group stocks in focus

    Tata Motors (+2.91%)

    Tata Motors DVR (+2.83%)

    Nelco (+2.75%)

    Tata Investment Corporation (+2.03%)

    Tata Power Company (+1.76%)

    The Indian Hotels Company (+1.52%)

    Trent (+1.51%)

    Voltas (+1.34%)

    Tata Steel (+1.21%)

    Tata Technologies (+1.05%)

    Tata Communications (+0.92%)

    Titan Company (+0.90%)

    Tata Chemicals (+0.69%)

    Tata Consultancy Services (+0.42%)

    Trading negative

    Tata Elxsi (-0.36%)

    Tata Consumer Products (-2.60%)

  • July 24, 2024 10:11

