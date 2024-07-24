Tata Consumer Products Share Price Updates for July 24, 2024: Tata Consumer Products stock declined about 3% in early trade on Wednesday. The company’s board has approved a rights issue for an amount not exceeding ₹3,000 crore by issuing 3,66,47,492 shares at ₹818 a share. The issue will open on August 5 and end on August 19 while the record date is July 27.
- July 24, 2024 15:44
Tata Group stocks trend on the NSE
Tata Investment Corporation (+3.82%)
Tata Communications (+3.27%)
Nelco (+3.21%)
Tata Motors DVR (+2.66%)
Tata Motors (+2.46%)
The Indian Hotels Company (+1.84%)
Voltas (+0.94%)
Tata Power Company (+0.89%)
Trent (+0.42%)
Tata Chemicals (+0.36%)
Tata Steel (+0.11%)
Titan Company (+0.08%)
Tata Technologies (+0.04%)
Tata Consultancy Services (+0.06%)
Negative trend
Tata Elxsi (-0.82%)
Tata Consumer Products (-1.90%)
- July 24, 2024 15:38
Tata Consumer Products stock closing figures
Shares of Tata Consumer Products closed at ₹1,233 on the NSE, lower by 1.90%.
On the BSE, the stock was down by 1.82% to close at ₹1,233.75
- July 24, 2024 15:09
Tata Consumer Products stock declined by 2.37% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,227.15 as at 3.07pm.
- July 24, 2024 14:07
Tata Consumer Products stock declined 2.59% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,224.35 as at 2.06 pm.
- July 24, 2024 12:58
Tata Consumer Products stock in focus
Tata Consumer Products stock declined 2.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,229.55 as at 12.55 pm.
- July 24, 2024 12:34
Airbus, TASL formalise contract for H125 helicopter Final Assembly Line
Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), India’s leading private sector player for aerospace and defence solutions, and Airbus Helicopters have formalised the contract to establish the H125 Final Assembly Line (FAL) in India.
- July 24, 2024 12:07
Tata Consumer Products stock declines 1.82% to trade at ₹1,234 on the NSE as at 12.05 pm
- July 24, 2024 11:54
Stock in focus: Tata Consumer Products
The share price of Tata Consumer Products declined 2.18% to ₹1,229.50 on the NSE as at 11.52 am.
- July 24, 2024 11:38
Tata Group stock: Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) in focus
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) recorded its net loss for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹323.40 crore as against ₹301.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Despite the loss, stock trades positive by 1.52% on the NSE at ₹101.35
- July 24, 2024 10:53
Tata Consumer Products share price in focus
Tata Consumer Products traded at ₹1,225.35 on the NSE, lower by 2.51% as at 10.50 am.
- July 24, 2024 10:52
Market outlook: FMCG, IT, durables favoured; industrials, financials negative, says Emkay Global
The preferred sectors are FMCG, IT, and Durables, while Industrials and Financials are viewed negatively.
- July 24, 2024 10:48
Tata Consumer Products features among stocks to watch out for the day
Here’s the story by KS Badri Narayanan of bl
- July 24, 2024 10:29
Sensex, Nifty trade rangebound
Follow bl’s stock market live updates here
- July 24, 2024 10:27
Tata Group stocks in focus
Tata Motors (+2.91%)
Tata Motors DVR (+2.83%)
Nelco (+2.75%)
Tata Investment Corporation (+2.03%)
Tata Power Company (+1.76%)
The Indian Hotels Company (+1.52%)
Trent (+1.51%)
Voltas (+1.34%)
Tata Steel (+1.21%)
Tata Technologies (+1.05%)
Tata Communications (+0.92%)
Titan Company (+0.90%)
Tata Chemicals (+0.69%)
Tata Consultancy Services (+0.42%)
Trading negative
Tata Elxsi (-0.36%)
Tata Consumer Products (-2.60%)
- July 24, 2024 10:11
Tata Consumer Products stock in focus
Tata Consumer Products declined 2.38% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,227 as at 9.52 am.
