Tata Consumer Products Share Price Updates for July 24, 2024: Tata Consumer Products stock declined about 3% in early trade on Wednesday. The company’s board has approved a rights issue for an amount not exceeding ₹3,000 crore by issuing 3,66,47,492 shares at ₹818 a share. The issue will open on August 5 and end on August 19 while the record date is July 27.

