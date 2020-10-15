Stocks

Tata Elxsi shares jump over 5% after Q2 earnings

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 15, 2020 Published on October 15, 2020

Shares of design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi on Thursday rose by over 5 per cent in early trade on the bourses after the company reported a 58.3 per cent increase in net profit for the September quarter.

The stock gained 5.25 per cent to ₹1,533.55 (its 52-week high) on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 5.19 per cent to its one year high of ₹1,534.95.

Tata Elxsi on Wednesday reported a 58.3 per cent increase in net profit to ₹78.8 crore for the September 2020 quarter.

The company had registered a net profit of ₹49.8 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 11.5 per cent to ₹430.2 crore for the said quarter from ₹385.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Tata Elxsi Ltd
