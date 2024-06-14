Tata Elxsi has collaborated with Red Hat, a provider of enterprise open-source solutions, to monetise applications and reduce operational expenditures on operations in 5G networks for telcos and enterprises.

The collaboration enables telcos to address OEM needs with an integrated solution using TETHER, Tata Elxsi’s connected vehicle platform; NEURON, a network automation platform; Red Hat OpenShift, a hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes; along with Red Hat in-vehicle operating system.

This solution will enable OEMs to deploy subscription-based services and platforms for connected vehicles with advanced fleet management features and real-time OTA.

Vivek Tiwary, Vice President and Head of Telco 5G Business, Tata Elxsi, said, “As we enter the era of 5G in automotive, healthcare, and Industry 4.0, telcos are at the forefront, crafting customer-centric services and embracing new technologies. We are delighted to enable this transition alongside Red Hat, driving telco 5G multi-cloud automation and edge intelligence to provide our clients with unique services.”

“Collaborating with Tata Elxsi, we are excited to leverage Red Hat OpenShift to provide telcos with enhanced monetisation opportunities,” said Mark Longwell, Director, telco and edge alliances, Red Hat

Shares of Tata Elxsi rose 0.68 per cent to trade at ₹7,279.95 on the NSE as of 11.55 am.