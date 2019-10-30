Stocks

Tata Global, Tata Chem, Concor results in focus

| Updated on October 29, 2019 Published on October 30, 2019

 

Around 40 firms will declare their July-September quarter results on Wednesday. Among them are Balaji Amines, Concor, Chemfab, Caplin Point, Creditaccess, Graphite, Heritage Foods, International Paper, Indoco, JK Tyre, JP Ventures, Midhani, LMW, Nava Bharat Ventures, OnMobile, Phillips Carbon, Quess Corp, PTC India, RPG Life, Ramco Systems, Ramco Cements, Sonata Software, Stampede Capital, Supreme Infra, Tata Global Beverages, Tata Chem and United Bank.

Published on October 30, 2019
Quarterly Results
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Welspun may gain as legal hurdles end