Shares of Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) rallied nearly 6 percent intraday to hit new 52-week high of Rs 311 on the NSE after it reported strong quarterly earnings for the quarter ended September 2019.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 143.23 crore on revenues of Rs 1,834 crore during the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The EPS for the quarter stood at Rs 2.18.